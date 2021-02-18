Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $19,954.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,748,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars.

