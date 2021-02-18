Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

