Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 5.3%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $40.40. 511,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 816,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

