Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $192.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSE)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.
