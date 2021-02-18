Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $192.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.