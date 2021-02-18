InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. 412,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,706,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

