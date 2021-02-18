Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122,662 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.47% of Insulet worth $415,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,846. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

