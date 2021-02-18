Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Integer also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet raised Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.