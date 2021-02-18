Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $82.91. 13,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 153,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.42.
About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.