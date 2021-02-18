Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $82.91. 13,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 153,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $13,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Integer by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 127,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

