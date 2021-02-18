Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

