Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider David S. Goone Sells 5,091 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $147,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

