Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $76,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

