InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,846. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

