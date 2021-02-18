International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $803.25

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 803.25 ($10.49) and traded as high as GBX 841.60 ($11.00). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.66), with a volume of 166,798 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 831.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 803.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $12.40. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

