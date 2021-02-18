International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.
IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
