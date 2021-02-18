International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.