International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 0.8% Higher

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.00. 10,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 760,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International General Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.