International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Shares Down 25%

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 188,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 606,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

