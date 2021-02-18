Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,880.17

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,880.17 ($76.82) and traded as high as GBX 5,902 ($77.11). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,884 ($76.87), with a volume of 307,316 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,685.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,880.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

