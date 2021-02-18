Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.