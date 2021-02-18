IntriCon (IIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect IntriCon to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IIN stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.