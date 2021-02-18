IntriCon (IIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect IntriCon to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

