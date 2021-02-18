Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

