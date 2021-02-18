Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

