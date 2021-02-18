Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.15. 1,583,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

