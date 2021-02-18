Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.45. 11,837 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter.

