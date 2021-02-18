Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (AIG, AN, ATVI, AZN, BN, BNEFF, CPG, CRL, DREUF, DVN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 18th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Truist from $73.00 to $80.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by Argus from $102.00 to $122.00.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by Truist from $256.00 to $324.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist from $10.00 to $30.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Truist from $26.00 to $35.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00.

Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $35.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $77.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $104.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Truist from $98.00 to $106.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $125.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $151.00 to $164.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $165.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $8.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $32.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Truist from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $40.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $25.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $390.00 to $500.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $240.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $80.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $360.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $13.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

