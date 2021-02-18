Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (CNA, CUBI, DIOD, DYN, ECIFY, FLUX, GOLF, HIG, HMN, HRI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 18th:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

