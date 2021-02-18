Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 261% compared to the typical daily volume of 633 call options.

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $57.51.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,386 shares of company stock worth $2,637,025. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.