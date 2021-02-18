Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,138 call options.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.16.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.