Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,707% compared to the typical daily volume of 259 call options.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,208,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.