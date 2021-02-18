Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 11,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,713. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.