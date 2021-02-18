Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 87,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 25,872 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PSTH traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

