Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 841 call options.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 104,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.