Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $16,709.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.00855346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00030943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.46 or 0.05110454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.