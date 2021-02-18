IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $436.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00073057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

