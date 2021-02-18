IoTeX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.55 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $250.11 million and approximately $37.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

