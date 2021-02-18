iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.92. 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

