IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

