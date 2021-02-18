IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HFXI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

