IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HFXI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

