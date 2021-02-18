iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $22.60. iQIYI shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 239,848 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 667,046 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

