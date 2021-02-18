IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 207.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IQVIA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

