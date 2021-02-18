iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

