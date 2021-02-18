IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Cap of $139.81 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $139.81 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,385,329 coins and its circulating supply is 952,382,746 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

