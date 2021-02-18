iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.25. Approximately 78,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 59,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.28.

