iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

