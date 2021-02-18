iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

