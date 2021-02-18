iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $517,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.75. 189,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

