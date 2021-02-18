iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.30. 69,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

