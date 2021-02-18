iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

