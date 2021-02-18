iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical volume of 3,325 call options.

BATS:IGV traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.07. 783,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.42 and a 200 day moving average of $330.50. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

