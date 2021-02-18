iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

