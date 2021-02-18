iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 8.85% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBMP opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

